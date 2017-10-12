Historic church celebrates light after a period of darkness

Of late, the Clarkson Community Church has had little to celebrate. The historic colonial church, a fixture on Ridge Road since the early 1800s, has suffered its share of losses during a 201 year history; arguably none worse than that which struck on Christmas Eve of 2015 when their preaching pastor, Tony Bartolucci, out to find a tree with his 14 year old daughter, Giana, was struck head-on by a drunk driver a few miles from their Clarkson home. Giana subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

The church, established in 1816, was to celebrate its bicentennial last year. However, it didn’t come to pass, said Pastor Bartolucci. “We were still reeling from Giana’s loss: me, my wife, and our extended family – which includes the entire congregation. This year works well, however, because it coincides with the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.”

The church will celebrate those historic events October 27 through 29. “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and “After Darkness, Light” are two themes that will be featured. In addition, the church will return to a historic name becoming Christ Church of Clarkson (after nearly fifty years as Clarkson Community).

Phil Johnson, the Executive Director of Grace to You under John MacArthur, will be the keynote speaker with Pastor Bartolucci also addressing the audience. The celebration starts Friday, October 27 with a catered dinner followed by Rev. Johnson’s first message. There will be an open house on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. The event is open to the public. For more information, go to the church website at www.ClarksonChurch.com or call 637-6070.

