Halloween Happenings in Brockport

By on November 6, 2017
During the community Halloween Parade on October 27, the Brockport Rotary Club was stationed near the Strand Theater and handed out hundreds of pieces of candy to passing kids. Nearly half the club participated because they have enjoyed the experience almost as much as the children. Favorable weather conditions contributed to the large crowd.

What it’s all about – a group of unidentified children shown above enjoying Halloween (and showing off their costumes for the camera).

At left, Village Mayor Margaret Blackman dressed as a chef to dish out some of the candy.

 

 

 

Photos by Pat Baker

