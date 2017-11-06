Pancreatic cancer survivor will kick off annual fundraiser November 18

The Pancreatic Cancer Association of Western New York (PCAWNY) announced that Michael Crumb, a 4-year pancreatic cancer survivor and a Wilmot Cancer Institute board member, serves as the 2017 Honorary Chair of the agency’s 8th Annual Step It Up! Cure Pancreatic Cancer 5K Walk & Family Fun Day. Organizers state that the purpose of the event is to create awareness for the disease and to generate financial support for local research as well as programs and services for patients and their families. The 2017 event is scheduled for Saturday, November 18 at RIT’s Gordon Field House from noon to 4 p.m. The agency hopes to raise $100,000 for pancreatic cancer research.

Crumb, a retired superintendent of the Spencerport School District, was diagnosed in January 2013 with stage 4 pancreatic cancer after experiencing some digestive and intestinal issues that began the year prior. A CT scan found a tumor on his pancreas. Since his diagnosis, he continues a regimen of chemotherapy which has become a “maintenance drug” for him. Currently, there are no signs of cancer cells in his body.

“I may be one of the luckiest people you know because I am approaching becoming a five-year survivor. I recently retired as Superintendent of the Spencerport Schools and when I retired I said, I wanted to go and try to help organizations like the Pancreatic Cancer Association in raising awareness because I believe with more research, and of course optimism and hope, we can find a better tomorrow for people who are stricken with this terrible disease.”

The agency’s annual Step It Up! Cure Pancreatic Cancer Indoor 5K Walk & Family Fun Day is geared toward the whole family. “It is important to us that the event be family-oriented because fighting pancreatic cancer, any cancer, is done with the support of family,” commented Mary Ellen Smith, Pancreatic Cancer Association of WNY’s Executive Director. She added, “the event is an afternoon of fun for everyone that is uplifting and hopeful.” Smith added that the day is full of activities that all ages will enjoy. Held at RIT’s Gordon Field house, it accommodates walking enthusiasts who want to complete a 5K around the track or families who want to enjoy the day’s entertainment and activities. There are also several kids’ activities including face painting, balloon animals, a bounce house, and games. Food is available as well. Scott Spezzano, 98.9 The Breakfast Buzz, joins us as master of ceremonies.

This year the event will be ROC’N PURPLE with activities designed around a rock and roll theme. PCAWNY launched a ROC’N PURPLE for pancreatic cancer Video Contest on Facebook as another element of fun while fundraising for the cause. Details about the video contest which concludes on November 10 can be found on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/PCAWNY. The event is open to the public but pre-registration is suggested; however, anyone interested can register onsite the day of the event. More details can be found by visiting the agency’s website at www.pcawny.org.

Provided information