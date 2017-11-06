The story of Matt’s Coats for Kids

Matthew J. Fitton was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and a friend to everyone whom he met. He was born March 3, 1983 and grew to be a gentle giant at 6’ 6”. Even though he towered over most people, his greatest quality was his heart, and the love and friendship that he gave to others. Matt passed on to heaven in 2003 as the result of a tragic car accident. As he did every day of his years here with us, his smile and kindness continue to shine through us today.

Matt’s Coats for Kids is an organization started by Matt’s family and friends. Our goal is to keep the good feelings that he shared with all of us by helping children. Since 2004, Matt’s Coats for Kids has collected and distributed over 7,674 coats and items of winter wear, donated by area communities to children in need. Help us continue our mission to keep Matt’s friendship and love with us by donating new or gently used coats. This year we also remember Matt’s Grandpa, Everett Bauch, by collecting new (only) socks to donate to the area’s homeless organizations. Again this year we remember Giana Bartolucci, by collecting new (only) mittens and gloves.

The light of all three of these amazing people continues to shine by helping others. Thank you all for your generosity in and contributing to our mission. Our most wonderful blessings on earth are our children.

Our website: www.mattscoats.webs.com. Our Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/MattsCoatsForKids Please like and share our Facebook page.

