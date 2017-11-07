Local girls win at Indianapolis City Ballet Dance Competition

Rochester’s Timothy M. Draper Center of Dance Education swept the medals at the recent Indianapolis City Ballet Dance Competition. Judges from the nation’s top ballet academies presented medals for winning dancers and choreographers.

A standout at the competition was Draper student Abra Geiger, age 13 of Spencerport, daughter of Phil Geiger and Heather MacLean, who received the rare Grand Prix Prize.

Geiger also took gold in Junior Ladies Contemporary and Classical.

Judges awarded Draper Center instructor Stefanie Cheshire, of Spencerport, a silver medal for Contemporary Choreography.

Draper Center, official training school for Rochester City Ballet, prides itself on providing the highest level of classical ballet and dance training, while adhering to a curriculum that teaches formation of character and stresses standards of excellence applicable to all areas of life.