Humphrey Nature Center hosts “Beyond the Turnouts”

Local photographer Keith Walters featured

There are those iconic photos of Letchworth State Park that everyone snaps and then there are those places just off the beaten path that capture the attention and imagination of seasoned photographers.

It’s those places that are featured in a month-long exhibit at The Humphrey Nature Center in Letchworth State Park by local photographer Keith Walters. Entitled “Beyond the Turnouts,” this first of its kind exhibition at the new center will feature over 25 Letchworth photographs on large metal displays taken by Walters over a year long process that was funded by Livingston Arts, who administers the Genesee Valley Arts Grants, a Decentralization Program funded by the New York State Council on the Arts.

“Livingston Arts was thrilled to be able to provide funding to further Keith Walters’ study of photography and give our community the opportunity to work with and see an exhibit of such a high caliber artist. His unique perspective of Letchworth State Park makes this project so exciting and we are so happy to be a part of it” noted Betsy Harris, director of Livingston Arts.

“This project has provided me with an incredible opportunity to explore and share beautiful areas of the park from a different perspective. I’m very excited to share the results of my work over the last twelve months and consider myself very fortunate to have been given this amazing opportunity,” states Keith Walters.

The exhibit will be on display through December. The Humphrey Nature Center is open every day, except Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. During this season, there is no gate entry fee in the park.

For further information call Letchworth State Park 585-493-3600 and for information about New York State Parks, please visit www.parks.ny.gov.

Provided information and photo