Sharing his love for basketball

Noah Mundt loves basketball. He’s played this sport since he was in third grade. Noah is a 17-year-old senior at Spencerport High School, and a member of the Varsity Basketball team. His passion for this sport has driven him to give back to younger players. Noah just finished his second season of coaching for the basketball program that is offered through Spencerport Continuing Education.

Jim Erbland oversees this basketball program and is also the coach for the Spencerport High School Junior Varsity Basketball team. Erbland noted how Noah’s passion for basketball is evident in his coaching.

“Noah is a positive role model and truly exemplifies what the program is all about,” Erbland said. “He’s intelligent. Noah is a positive role model, one the young players truly look up to.”

Erbland coached Noah as a young player when he played as a junior varsity player.

“I’ve known Noah since he was in seventh grade,” Erbland noted. “He’s matured and learned the power of hard work and perseverance. When you watch him coach, you see how he loves teaching the game. He has a skill in working with others.”

When Erbland approached Noah about coaching, Noah jumped at the chance.

“He’s been my right hand man for the last two years. Noah has evolved into a coach who makes a big impact upon his players,” Erbland said.

Noah is modest about his work with his young players, but is quick to note how much he truly enjoys giving back.

“As a young player, I always looked up to my coaches. I knew that someday I wanted to have the same impact upon young players as my coaches had an impression upon me,” Noah said. “I want to teach them the sport but also how to have fun while playing. I like volunteering and coaching basketball is the perfect fit.”

Noah described the best part of coaching as connecting and playing with his players.

“Living the game through the eyes of the players is awesome,” Noah said.

Spencerport resident Dawson Cooper is 11-years-old. He was a player on Noah’s team. Dawson described Noah as, “My favorite coach.” When asked why Coach Noah is his favorite, Dawson’s answer is simple.

“He’s calm, nice and teaches us skills that we use during the game.”

Brad and Jennifer Cooper, Dawson’s parents, agree with their son.

“Every practice, every play, Noah has something positive to say to the kids. His kindness and overall positive attitude make him a great coach,” Brad noted. Jennifer added, “His energy, and optimism during the game is great. He’s always cheering the kids on, and encouraging them to be better players.”

Noah encourages other high school students to give back to their communities and coach younger players.

“Don’t be shy,” Noah said. “Have fun and go for it. Coaching is a great experience. I’ve met so many people and interacting with the kids is great. I love hearing their stories.”

The Spencerport Continuing Education Basketball Program is offered to students in grades three through six who reside in the Spencerport Central School district.