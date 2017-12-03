A Tour of the Past

This year marks the Bicentennial of the Town of Ogden and Sesquicentennial of the Village of Spencerport. Many events took place over the last year that noted important markers in the history of the town and village. As one of the culminating events, the Ogden Area Tour of Homes will take place on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Eight homes are part this tour. The early pioneers of the Ogden area constructed seven of these homes; the oldest residence was built in 1815. These homeowners have maintained many architectural details and original features such as wide plank floors, hand-hewn studs, and lead glass windows. Some include winding banisters, libraries, and parlors. Another home was built in 1974. While it is not considered historic, the owners completely renovated their residence into a lovely country home.

A stop on the circuit includes the Colby-Pulver House located on Colby Street. Built in 1811 by Eastman Colby, this New England Saltbox style residence is now home to the Ogden Historical Society.

Charmy Perry leads this event’s committee of five that includes Jackie Finn, Laurie Cole and Elaine Berner as well as Carol Colburn, Historian for the Town of Ogden.

Perry explained how the tour provides a look back into the past.

“This tour is another way we all can appreciate the history of our town and a chance for area folks to see the love these owners have for their historic homes,” Perry said.

These homes have interesting stories. According to the tour booklet, Frederick Douglas was once entertained in one of the residences.

Each home will be open for visitors beginning at 10 a.m. on December 9. Owners will direct guests through their home until 4 p.m. Each home is unique as its history, one had its beginning as a log cabin, and another was the residence of one of the first physician’s in the area. The houses will be adorned in their holiday finest all according to the tastes of the owners.

“The tour is self-directed, attendees can go to as many homes as they desire. Each tour lasts as long as the home owner wishes it to be,” Perry said.

The locations of the other homes are being kept private as per the wishes of the homeowners. Once someone purchases a ticket, they will be provided with tour materials that include a location map and guide booklet.

All proceeds from this tour will benefit the Ogden Historical Society.

Admission for this tour is $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at ogdentour12917.eventbrite.com or at Westside Garden Florist in North Chili, the Spencerport Village Offices and at the Ogden Town Hall. Those who previously purchased tickets at the now closed Howard Hanna – Spencerport office should contact Perry at (585) 730-2820, in order to receive important information that was not provided with ticket purchases.

Any questions about this tour can be directed to Perry at (585) 730-2820.