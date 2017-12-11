Hamlin Recreation receives awards

The Hamlin Recreation Department has distinguished itself again at the 2017 Genesee Valley Recreation and Parks annual conference which took place on November 17 at Frontier Field in Rochester. The department received the Multimedia Award for its successful use of video in its digital advertising campaigns and staff member Kyle Foelsch received one of two Dr. Christine Z. Howe Memorial Scholarship awards. This will be the seventh award the department has achieved since 2013; both on the regional level as well as the state level through the New York State Recreation and Parks Society. Awards include the Special Events Award in 2013 (GVRPS) and 2015 (NYSRPS) for the School of Screams event, the Multimedia Award in 2015 (NYSRPS) for its Facebook Page, the Special Publications & Marketing Award in 2015 (GVRPS) for its promotional video work, and the Multimedia Award in 2016 (GVRPS) and in 2017 (NYSRPS) for the Hamlin Recreation website. It is the first time that a Hamlin Recreation intern has received the scholarship award.

Anke Applebaum has been Hamlin’s Recreation Director since 2014 and is committed to serving the Town of Hamlin through implementing quality programming and events that provide fitness and leisure activities, bring residents together, and contribute to the overall health of the community. Through her graphic design and digital marketing skills she has succeeded in broadcasting the activities of the Hamlin Recreation department throughout the greater Genesee Valley region resulting in increased participation and recognition.

Kyle Foelsch began as an intern with the Hamlin Recreation Department in May of this year and is now a dedicated member of the staff as well as a full time student at SUNY Brockport. A veteran of the US Army after 10 years of service, Kyle is currently preparing for a future career in therapeutic recreation. Through winning this scholarship, Kyle is even more determined to be able to help others in the intricate and often painful transition from devoted military service to civilian life.

Provided information