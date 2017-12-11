- Scholarship applications for Margaret McGrath Foundation due March 1Posted 6 hours ago
Hilton Apple Fest sets 2018 board
The Hilton Apple Fest will be held on Saturday, September 29, and Sunday, September 30, 2018. At a recent Board Meeting, the following were voted in for a one-year term on the Board of Directors for the Apple Fest: Sean Glenney, Joe Lee, Jane Mitchel, Diane Spaulding, Maureen Spindler, Jane Twichell, Linda Viney, Kristine Watson, Tim Webster, and Shannon Zabelny.
The following past Board Members have decided to not participate in 2018: Cathy Carmestro, Ginny Kidwell, and Terry Quetschenbach. Sincere thanks to these people who have faithfully served on the Board for many years.
Information will be updated on the Apple Fest website as it becomes available, www.hiltonapplefest.org. Volunteers are welcomed and may either call 585-392-7773 or send an email at info@hiltonapplefest.org.
Provided information
