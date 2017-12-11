Scholarship applications for Margaret McGrath Foundation due March 1

The scholarship applications for the Margaret A. McGrath Charitable Foundation are due March 1, 2018 for the 2018-2019 academic school year.

The foundation offers two types of scholarships to residents of the towns of Sweden and Hamlin.

The Philip and Margaret Dollard Business Scholarship is awarded to qualifying college students who major in business.

The Marie Dollard McGrath Elementary Education Scholarship is awarded to qualifying college students who major in elementary education.

The scholarships are available to students who are enrolled full time in either undergraduate or graduate studies meeting the scholarship requirements. Multiple scholarships are available each year.

Qualifying 2018 graduating high school seniors and current college students are encouraged to apply. A total of $616,000 in scholarships has been awarded since 2005. For further information refer to the foundation’s web site at www.frontiernet.net/~mcgrathfound. Or, contact Richard Dollard, Executive Director and Trustee at 637-7170, email, mcgrathfound@outlook.com.

