Leonard Bus Sales Inc., which has a facility in Bergen, launched their “Giving Thanks and Giving Back” initiative in partnership with food banks across New York State to help eradicate child hunger and raise awareness of food insecurity. In addition, the company sponsored a can drive competition among its four locations collecting nearly four tons of food in four weeks which was donated to local food banks. Employees of Leonard Bus Sales Bergen location are shown with some to the donated food.

Provided photo