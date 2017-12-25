- Brockport High School grad and former police officer fighting for medical insurance following career ending injuryPosted 2 hours ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 2 hours ago
- Scholarship applications for Margaret McGrath Foundation due March 1Posted 2 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 3 weeks ago
- A-Frame signs getting attention in Brockport/ purchase of building for new village hall questionedPosted 3 weeks ago
Volunteers gather to place wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery
On Saturday, December 16, thousands of volunteers gathered at Arlington National Cemetery to place wreaths at gravestones as part of the national Wreaths Across America campaign. Sgt. Glenn Fishbaugh and Pvt Clarence Baxter were two of the graves adorned. Fishbaugh was wounded in France in September 1918 and died the following month; Baxter succumbed to the Spanish Influenza epidemic while serving in France in October 1918, during the closing months of World War I. Both men will be chronicled in a book being published this spring for the 100th Anniversary of the United States’ participation in World War I. Funded in part with a grant from the Monroe County Historian’s office and sponsored by the Parma-Hilton Historical Society, the book initially focused on the 99 names of Hilton-Parma area men enshrined on an Honor Roll painted in 1919.
Further research uncovered an additional 60 men – and one woman – from the area who also served in the Armed Forces, medical support roles and other volunteer organizations, with many being stationed overseas. The Parma Hilton Historical Society expects to unveil the book on Memorial Day 2018.
Provided information and photos
You must be logged in to post a comment Login