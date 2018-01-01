Holiday tradition draws families in Clarkson

Families filled the Clarkson Courthouse building Friday, December 22, for the annual “Umpteenth” holiday party. Supervisor Paul Kimball acted as master of ceremonies – as he has done for 34 years – and read “The Night Before Christmas” for children and their families in attendance.

The story was followed by a visit from Old St. Nick himself and all children in attendance had the opportunity to visit with Santa and receive a gift. Santa also offered any adults in attendance the opportunity to express their Christmas wishes before he headed out to prepare for his annual Christmas Eve trek.

He reminded the children about the real meaning of Christmas and the significance of gifts which are shared at holiday time. “Gifts symbolize our love for each other,” Santa said.

Kimball said the “Umpteenth” Christmas party originated decades ago following WWII and was hosted by the Clarkson Republican Women for many years until the town took over organizing the celebration in 1984.

The event also included a pinata and refreshments.