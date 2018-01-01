Home   >   Features   >   Holiday tradition draws families in Clarkson

Holiday tradition draws families in Clarkson

By on January 1, 2018
Clarkson Supervisor Paul Kimball reads “The Night Before Christmas” during the annual “Umpteenth” holiday party in Clarkson, Friday, December 22. Families are invited to take part in the long-running event which includes Christmas stories, games, refreshments and a visit from Santa. K. Gabalski photos

Clarkson Supervisor Paul Kimball reads “The Night Before Christmas” during the annual “Umpteenth” holiday party in Clarkson, Friday, December 22. Families are invited to take part in the long-running event which includes Christmas stories, games, refreshments and a visit from Santa. K. Gabalski photos

Families filled the Clarkson Courthouse building Friday, December 22, for the annual “Umpteenth” holiday party.  Supervisor Paul Kimball acted as master of ceremonies – as he has done for 34 years – and read “The Night Before Christmas” for children and their families in attendance.

The story was followed by a visit from Old St. Nick himself and all children in attendance had the opportunity to visit with Santa and receive a gift. Santa also offered any adults in attendance the opportunity to express their Christmas wishes before he headed out to prepare for his annual Christmas Eve trek.

He reminded the children about the real meaning of Christmas and the significance of gifts which are shared at holiday time.  “Gifts symbolize our love for each other,” Santa said.

Kimball said the “Umpteenth” Christmas party originated decades ago following WWII and was hosted by the Clarkson Republican Women for many years until the town took over organizing the celebration in 1984.

The event also included a pinata and refreshments.

Paul Kimball assists a participant with the holiday pinata game. K. Gabalski photo


Paul Kimball assists a participant with the holiday pinata game. K. Gabalski photo

Santa listens to Christmas wishes from young participants during the “Umpteenth” Holiday Party in Clarkson. K. Gabalski photo

Santa listens to Christmas wishes from young participants during the “Umpteenth” Holiday Party in Clarkson. K. Gabalski photo

Santa visits with children during the annual “Umpteenth” holiday party in Clarkson. Supervisor Paul Kimball looks on.

Santa visits with children during the annual “Umpteenth” holiday party in Clarkson. Supervisor Paul Kimball looks on. K. Gabalski photo

 

You must be logged in to post a comment Login