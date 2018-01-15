Annual Hilton-Parma Recreation Winter Fest Day of Play planned

Hilton-Parma Recreation will celebrate all things fun about winter during the annual Winter Fest on Saturday, January 27 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Village of Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry Street.

The event gives families a chance to take a break from the challenges of winter living and enjoy a “Day of Play.”

“Bundle up and bring the family out,” says Tom Venniro, Town of Parma Parks and Recreation Director.

He says the event will be filled with both indoor and outdoor activities. “Indoor activities will include free hot dogs, chili, hot chocolate and S’mores cupcakes from Rachel B’s,” Venniro says.

Also featured inside will be the popular Mascot Madness with local sports team mascots, crafts and family game tables. Additionally, Gaga, music and more will be available inside.

Venniro says if there is snow, “Come ready to enjoy outdoor activities such as snow shoeing, snow games, sledding and more.”

“Activities are free for all, but we ask that you pre-register so that we know how many people to expect,” Venniro adds.

To register, visit the Parks and Recreation page on the Town of Parma website: parmany.org and click on the link to Registration for Winter/Spring Programs.