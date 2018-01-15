NYAA named Business of the Year by NYS Agricultural Society

New York Apple Association (NYAA) has been named Business of the Year by the New York State Agricultural Society (NYSAS). The award is presented annually in recognition of quality, leadership and innovation in production agriculture and agribusiness in New York state. NYAA received the award at a ceremony held Thursday, January 4 in Syracuse.

“The New York Apple Association is pleased and honored to receive this notable acknowledgment,” said NYAA President & CEO Cynthia Haskins. “To be recognized by the New York State Agricultural Society is one of our Association’s finest highlights and we are proud with gratitude.”

NYAA represents New York’s 700 apple growers and its mission is to promote the state’s apple industry and its prominent place as the second largest apple producing state in the nation.

“This award recognizes all qualities New York growers, board members and professional staff demonstrate daily in their commitment to promoting New York apples,” said NYAA Board Chairman Jason Woodworth of Lamont Fruit Farm, Inc.

NYAA works closely with retailers across the country to promote New York apples, ciders and sauces, offering advertisements, custom promotions and exclusive online content. The association also markets directly to consumers using television, radio, billboards and social media to communicate the distinctive flavor of all New York varieties. Similarly, NYAA’s website – www.nyapplecountry.com — promotes New York farm markets, cideries and ‘you-pick’ operations where New York apples are grown and sold. NYAA also links local apple suppliers to schools and foodservice.

The Business of the Year Award was first awarded in 2001 to Wegman’s Food Markets. Agribusinesses recognized with the award through the years include: Canandaigua Wine, O-At-Ka Dairy Cooperative, Stewart’s Shops, Dairylea Cooperative, Inc. Marshman Farms, I.L. Richer Company, Inc., Nelson Farms at Morrisville State College, Carolina Eastern-Vail, Inc., Cayuga Marketing, Hudson Valley Fresh, Eden Valley Growers, Inc., Chobani, Farm Credit East and Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc.

Provided photo