Doom the winter gloom with Kohlfahrt at GCV&M

Weary of these short and gloomy winter days and yearning for something to raise your spirits?

Genesee Country Village & Museum has found the answer in Kohlfahrt – a German-inspired event that combines outdoor activity, booze and a hearty meal. So popular last year when it was first introduced, the event is now offered over two days, Saturday and Sunday, February 10 and 11.

It all begins with a walk through the winter landscapes, with numerous pauses for silly games. (Who knew that Brussels sprouts would make such fine ammunition for toy rifles?) A group “Booze Wagen” provides sips of German beer, wine, cider and Schnapps, as well as non-alcoholic drinks, as the day unfolds. Then, after all that outdoor exercise, the Kohlfahrt culminates with a hearty sit-down, German-style meal.

Groups depart on these two-hour escapades every 15 minutes between 1:30 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:30 and 3 p.m. Sunday.

General admission tickets (adults 21 and over with ID) are $70 and $63 for GCV&M members. Reservations, available online, are required.

Provided information