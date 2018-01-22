Home   >   Features   >   Doom the winter gloom with Kohlfahrt at GCV&M

By on January 22, 2018

Weary of these short and gloomy winter days and yearning for something to raise your spirits?

Silly games, alcohol, food and plenty of laughs are on tap during Genesee Country Village & Museum’s Kohlfahrt on February 10 and 11. Provided photo

Genesee Country Village & Museum has found the answer in Kohlfahrt  – a German-inspired event that combines outdoor activity, booze and a hearty meal. So popular last year when it was first introduced, the event is now offered over two days, Saturday and Sunday, February 10 and 11.

It all begins with a walk through the winter landscapes, with numerous pauses for silly games. (Who knew that Brussels sprouts would make such fine ammunition for toy rifles?) A group “Booze Wagen” provides sips of German beer, wine, cider and Schnapps, as well as non-alcoholic drinks, as the day unfolds. Then, after all that outdoor exercise, the Kohlfahrt culminates with a hearty sit-down, German-style meal.

Groups depart on these two-hour escapades every 15 minutes between 1:30 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:30 and 3 p.m. Sunday.

General admission tickets (adults 21 and over with ID) are $70 and $63 for GCV&M members. Reservations, available online, are required.

