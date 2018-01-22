Evening of Healing brings Kendall community together

An Evening of Healing sponsored by the Orleans County Department of Mental Health and the Orleans County Suicide Prevention Coalition brought members from across the community together to help address the sudden traumatic losses which have recently hit the Kendall community hard.

In addition to the Orleans County Department of Mental Health, a number of local agencies attended including the Orleans County Veterans Service Agency, GCASA (Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse), and Community Action. Those attending were provided with information on the services which are available locally to those experiencing grief and emotional pain from sudden unexpected loss.

The event was held at the Kendall Jr./Sr. High School and Julie Christensen, Kendall School Superintendent, said the purpose of the event was to help the community cope with various tragedies and losses of the past several months including the loss of two young people and four parents.

Mark O’Brien, director of the Orleans County Department of Mental Health, served as emcee for the evening, which included a panel discussion, a short film on those who have lost a loved one to suicide and how they have worked through the healing process, and questions and answers. Refreshments were also provided.

“This community has suffered a lot,” O’Brien said, “now is the time for healing.”

The panel consisted of local educators, counselors and clergy members who have both experienced grief themselves and who also help those who are working to heal grief after sudden, tragic loss: Nola Goodrich-Kresse, public health educator and member of the Suicide Prevention Coalition; Danielle Figura, Orleans County Department of Mental Health; Paula Callahan, Orleans County Department of Mental Health; Meredith Minier who lost her husband to suicide and is a volunteer with the Suicide Prevention Coalition; Holly Baxter, program director of the Care and Crisis Helpline; and Don Snyder, local clergyman and chaplain of the Orleans County Sheriffs Department.

“Grief is real,” Mark O’Brien told those in attendance – many of whom have been affected by the recent losses – “but support is also real … there is no way to get around the hurt, but you don’t have to do it alone.”

Advice was also offered on how to help someone who is coping with emotional pain and suicidal thoughts, and the warning signs of suicide which include withdrawal and feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness.

“Be there and engage in conversation,” panel members advised.

Those in attendance were also able to speak with and gather information from local agencies which provide services and counseling.

Panel members noted that each grief experience is different and that healing doesn’t mean the loss and pain never existed. “You are going to have to face it,” O’Brien said, “you will have to adjust to a new environment without the person you have lost.”

Panel member Don Snyder said the Evening of Healing was an important event because it provided an opportunity for reflective listening and to call out feelings. He noted that after tragic loss, healing can sometimes take a person to places they never expected to go.

“Healing is a process and a journey,” Snyder said.