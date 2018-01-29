Students from elementary school through college are asked to submit one piece of art to the Love without Violence Arts Contest that shows how the greater Brockport community is a loving community for all citizens, those who live here and those who are traveling through. Art can include poetry, music, drawing, sculpture, painting, dance (video) or theater (script or video).

A $100 prize will be awarded for each age category (elementary, middle school, high school, college); $50 will be awarded to the artist and $50 to the artist’s local charity of choice.

Submissions will be judged on the following criteria:

•How much impact will your art have in the large community?

•How reproducible is it? The winning art may be shared with our Senators, Congresspeople and others.

•How clear is the message of “Love without Violence?”

•Does the art respect and represent all people?

To be inspired, please study the exemplary commitments that the people below have made to a world of Love without Violence.

•Malala Yousafazi, the youngest person ever to win a Nobel Peace Prize. She is a Pakistani Women’s Education Advocate. Read her story here: https://www.malala.org/malalas-story.

•Martin Luther King, leader of the modern United States Civil Rights Movement. Read about this Nobel Prize winner: https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/peace/laureates/1964/king-bio.html

•Franz Jagerstatter, an Austrian Peasant World War II Resister. Read his story: http://franzjagerstatter.com

•Rosa Parks, the United States’ “First Lady of Civil Rights.” To learn more about this humble woman: https://www.biography.com/people/rosa-parks-9433715

•Benjamin Salmon, a Catholic conscientious objector during World War II. Read about him at http://bensalmon.org.

Submissions may be submitted electronically to gbmanor@aol.com or in person at the Seymour Library in Brockport. All entries must include name, phone, email, age of artist and school/college attended.

The deadline for entries is Friday, April 13. Winners will be notified by email on Friday, April 20. For more information, email gbmanor@aol.com.

Provided information