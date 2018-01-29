Volunteers needed to teach adults literacy skills

Literacy Volunteers of Rochester has several one-hour onboarding sessions scheduled for anyone interested in becoming a tutor or a digital literacy navigator. After attending one of these sessions, volunteers may participate in one of their training workshops.

Tutors: Many adults are waiting for a tutor to help them to learn to read, write, or speak English, or to improve their math skills. To become a tutor, it is not necessary to have prior teaching experience or knowledge of a foreign language.

Digital Literacy Navigators: Join nearly 50 volunteer navigators currently working in 10 community sites who provide free onsite, drop-in service to participants from across the region who require assistance with technology. Navigators assist participants with a range of needs, from learning a new computer skill to completing an important computer-related task.

For information, contact the office at 585-473-3030, or visit www.literacyrochester.org.

Attend one of the following onboarding sessions at their office at 1600 South Avenue: Wednesday, February 7, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Monday, February 12, noon to 1 p.m.; Saturday, February 17, 10 to 11 a.m.; Wednesday, February 28, noon to 1 p.m.; Wednesday, March 7, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Register online at literacyrochester.org/calendar.

Provided information