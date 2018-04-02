Local residents take part in the March For Our Lives on March 24

Photos by Karen Fien

Churchville students and their families carried signs at the March For Our Lives on Saturday, March 24 in downtown Rochester. Churchville-Chili student AnnaSerra Weider said she wanted to “support the kids that want to save every caring kid and grown up.” Abbie Stair shared that she wanted “to show a younger audience that they can protest what they believe.”

Caitie Stair (left) chose to participate to “support getting gun laws settled, and ban assault weapons.” She registered to vote while at the march.

Sarah Dumrese (right), teacher at Gates Chili Paul Road Elementary School with son Isaac Dumrese.

The Lansing family from Brockport came out to show their support during the March For Our Lives in Rochester. Brockport student Samantha Lansing said, “Something has to change and we need to come together and constructively work towards a solution.”

At right, College at Brockport journalism professors Kim Young, Marsha Ducey and Carvin Eison traveled more than 400 miles with 11 students on March 23, giving students the chance to use what they’ve learned in the classroom to cover the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. the following day. Students captured photos and videos of, and conducted interviews with, marchers from all over the country who participated in the march to speak out against the issue of gun violence. Pictured are just a few who came from Brockport. From left to right are Carvin Eison, student Mark Cuminale, Kim Young, student Alexandra Weaver, Ducey’s daughter, Audrey, Marsha Ducey herself, and student Chelsea Nelson.

Photos by Tori Martinez