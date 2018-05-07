Churchville honors Private Harvey C. Noone for Arbor Day

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the death of US Army Infantryman, Private First Class Harvey C. Noone. The Village of Churchville decided to honor him through its annual Arbor Day planting. The Churchville Village Board adopted a proclamation recounting the details of the short, but heroic, life of this local resident. As Harvey was reaching adulthood, war broke out in Europe. It was a struggle of democracy versus tyranny. During the Revolutionary War, a young Frenchman, General Lafayette, came to America to assist in the fight for democracy. Now the freedom of France and much of the rest of Europe was being threatened. A decision was made for the U.S. to send troops to assist its allies. Like many others, young Harvey enlisted in the service. He was sent to France and he died in 1918 at the Battle of San Quentin.

The decision of the village to join the legion in honoring Harvey this year by planting a tree is particularly appropriate. The tree was planted at the point of the West Shore Rail Trail that is accessed by Richmond Street. Directly south of that spot on the old Westshore Rail line is an area that was once known as Richmond Park, named after Civil War Major Henry Richmond. In her remarks at the tree planting, Mayor Nancy Steedman told those gathered that it is the vision of the village to enhance the rail trail by creating a small pocket park in an adjacent area where a decommissioned electric substation sits. So, once again, the community will have a park in that area and the centerpiece will be the oak tree planted in remembrance of Harvey.

In her remarks, Mayor Steedman quoted Theodore Roosevelt, who said, “To exist as a nation, to prosper as a state, and to live as a people, we must have trees.” Looking around the village, it is obvious that the planting and maintenance of trees is a priority. Passing through the center of the village in the spring, one sees a beautiful display of flowering trees. And, since it is best practice that there are trees of varying ages, a few new street trees are planted each year. In 2002, the village began its annual Arbor Day Celebration. The National Arbor Day Foundation uses the phrase, “Trees make a world of difference.” Individuals do as well, and Harvey C. Noone was such an individual.

The choice of an oak tree is particularly fitting because oak trees symbolize courage and strength, both of which are characteristics that echo the deeds of Harvey C. Noone’s life. In his remarks, Legion Commander Gilbert Budd told those gathered that for years the Legion Post, which was chartered in 1924, met at various establishments, but had no permanent home. In 1953 when his mother, Mary E. Noone, died she left money to the Churchville American Legion to build a Post Home. Land was acquired and the Post Home was built on Buffalo Road, where it stands today, and it was named the Harvey C. Noone Post. Commander Budd went on to say that because the Legion has proudly played an integral part of the community for decades, it was decided to reach out to other community groups to partner with it throughout the anniversary year to honor this hometown hero. After thanking the village for holding this first event, he went on to invite all to participate in the other events that will occur this year to honor Harvey. The next event will be the Annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade which will be held on May 28.

Article Submitted by

Harvey C. Noone Legion,

Pamela Moore