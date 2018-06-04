Home   >   Features   >   Westside Special Olympians compete at Greece Arcadia

Westside Special Olympians compete at Greece Arcadia

By on June 4, 2018
Spencerport athletes participating in 50M dash and various Youth Skills Station events.

The Greece Central School District hosted the 2018 Monroe County Public High School Athletic Conference Special Olympics on Friday, May 25 for western Monroe County schools.

Over 400 athletes from seven districts competed in track and field events at Greece Arcadia High School. The Opening Ceremony included a torch run featuring Greece Police and a parade of athletes.

Athletes representing the following schools/districts participated in events including 50-meter dash, long jump and softball throw: Brockport, Churchville-Chili, Gates Chili, Greece, Monroe BOCES #2, Rush-Henrietta, and Spencerport.

For more than 45 years, Special Olympics has spread the message that people with intellectual disabilities can and will succeed when given the chance. Worldwide, more than 3.5 million Special Olympians compete in this event annually.

Photos by Karen Fien

Churchville-Chili athletes

Brockport Elementary athletes.

Brockport High School athletes

The Opening Ceremony - Torch Run featuring the Greece Police and a parade of athletes

Spencerport athletes participating in 50M dash and various Youth Skills Station events.

Spencerport athletes participating in 50M dash and various Youth Skills Station events.

Brockport athlete participating in the Standing Long Jump.

Jaylynn, athlete from Brockport with the Greece Arcadia High School Titan Mascot.

