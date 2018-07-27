GCV&M celebrates Wilder Weekend

Twins Brenda and Wendi Turnbaugh, who together shared the role of “Grace Ingalls” on the “Little House on the Prairie” television show, will be the guest celebrities at this year’s Wilder Weekend August 4 and 5 as Genesee Country Village & Museum celebrates 19th-century frontier life.

The twins will talk about their memories and answer questions about their experience on “Little House” each day at noon. That will be followed by a 2 p.m. autograph session that includes a photo opportunity.

The entire museum is turned over to activities that the whole family will enjoy, from churning butter, spelling lessons or creating tin ornaments to classic 19th-century games like sack races, tug-of-war or finding a needle in a haystack.

In addition, author Robynne Elizabeth Miller will be on hand both days to discuss her writings on Laura Ingalls Wilder, which include From the Mouth of Ma, The Three Faces of Nellie and Nonfiction, Memoir or Fiction? A complimentary book-signing will follow.

The weekend will also include activities in the John L. Wehle Gallery inspired by Jack, Laura Ingalls’ scruffy, lovable dog from “Little House;” a chance to meet the village oxen, Star and Bright; and a live anvil firing each day.

Youngsters are invited to dress as their favorite “Little House” character.

The Turnbaughs, who are identical twins, played baby Grace from 1978 until 1982 (seasons 5 through 8).

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit the museum website www.gcv.org or call 585-294-8218.

Provided information