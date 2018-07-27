New book explores transformation of Brockport

by Nils Caspersson

Brockport In The Age of Modernization, the latest book by William G. Andrews, is a case study of the transformation of an American village between 1866, the first year after the Civil War, and 1916, the last year before American entry in World War I.

Fifteen activities are studied to show the process through which that transformation took place. They include the arrival of bicycles, automobiles, electricity, telephones, higher education, a consolidated school, concrete sidewalks, hard-surfaced streets, a municipal sewer system, municipal water, the rebuilt Erie Canal, home mail delivery, a fire department, and an intercity trolley.

Some came about easily, but others required long, difficult struggles. In no other period was the village so significantly transformed. Many other small towns in America likely underwent much the same process during that period.

In the introduction Andrews explains, “For two years, Brockport was the western terminus of the Erie Canal, while the ladder of locks was being built further west in Lockport. This gave it an early boost to become the most populous village in Monroe County, a rank it still holds.”

Brockport In The Age of Modernization is Andrews’ seventh book and features extensive data for more than 50 years of area development and vintage images of period architecture, manufacturing, and agrarian interests. The book will available beginning July 30 at area bookstores including the Lift Bridge Bookstore in Brockport and through online retailers or Acadia Publishing (www.arcadiapublishing.com).

Andrews is a Political Science Professor emeritus at the SUNY College at Brockport. He is active in local civic affairs, including as Deputy Mayor/Trustee of the Village of Brockport retired, Village Historian emeritus, and Vice-Chair of the Historic Preservation Board.

Other books by Andrews include The Life of a Union Army Sharpshooter: The Diaries and Letters of John T. Farnham and Brockport: Through Time and Around Brockport.