Vessels Visit Holley

By on July 27, 2018

Both vessels will make stops in Brockport on August 17, 18 and 19, and Spencerport on August 22. Reserve Free tickets for specific GlassBarge demonstration times at cmog.org/GlassBarge.

Photos by Rick Nicholson

The Corning Museum of Glass GlassBarge docked in Holley on Tuesday, July 24 as part of their summer tour.

The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum invited visitors aboard the Lois McClure to learn about life on board a canal barge in the 19th Century.

Richard Ashbury of Holley raced a tour of the Lois McClure from a crew member.

Interior of Lois McClure.

