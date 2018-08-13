Capen Hose Co. 4 Fire Museum a hidden treasure welcoming the public

Driving by the Capen Hose Co. 4 Fire Museum some weeks ago, there was a hand-made sign on the lawn announcing, “OPEN HOUSE, Sunday, 1 – 4 pm.” Located at Brockport’s busiest intersection at Main and Fair Streets and Park Avenue, the stately white 1905 firehouse stands behind the “September 11, 2001” memorial. Until three years ago, when the last active fire engine was removed, it was one of the oldest active firehouses in Monroe County and Western New York.

I recalled the museum had been open on many occasions with its founder, “Scottie” Warthman, proudly guiding tours and I was fascinated then. Scottie died tragically in an auto accident in 2003. In recent years, it has appeared closed up and inaccessible, until the inviting sign appeared. Dianne and I wanted to see this hidden treasure and contacted Norm Knapp for a tour. We found the collection throughout many rooms to be in immaculate condition, seemingly just dusted, polished and proud.

We met with Norm, Don Ennis, and Toby Unger who are among the most active of the museum’s custodians. The Capen Hose Co. 4 is no longer an active firefighting company since the fire district was established in 2006. The firehouse and its contents now serve as a museum with about 14 people who are supporting members. About eight years ago, the Capen Hose Co. 4 reorganized when Lloyd Hugelmaier was elected president and Don Ennis became vice president.

Don, Toby, and Norm have deep roots in firefighting in Brockport.

Don worked for Kodak 29 years and was a firefighter with Capen Hose from the 70s until early 90s, when he moved to fire police for many years, then retired.

Toby owned several businesses in the Brockport area. He joined Capen Hose at 19 years old in 1971 and was a firefighter until the late 80s.

Norm has been retired from Kodak for 15 years; he spent 32 years as career lieutenant in the Kodak fire department. His father and uncles were members of Capen Hose, so, at 18 years old, it seemed “natural” to join, he said.

The three keepers of the museum said, “We would like the public to come and enjoy what we have in the museum.” Those interested in scheduling a tour can call Don at 637-5086.

Or, come by on August 19 or September 16, two remaining Sundays when the sign will appear again on the lawn announcing, “Open House Sunday, 1 – 4 pm.”

(On September 11, a morning and evening service are planned with traditional day-long vigil as in past years at the “September 11, 2001” memorial park in front of Capen Hose Co. 4. More information will be provided as the event approaches.)

Photos by Dianne Hickerson