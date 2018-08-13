Operatic Cabaret show comes to Albion

Kerri Lynn Slominski heads to Albion to perform her witty, autobiographic operatic cabaret show: “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Audition” on September 29. Spend an hour with the dramatic coloratura soprano, as she rambles and sings about the crazy experiences she continues to face in her budding career in opera. From travel misadventures to audition mishaps, Slominski vividly entertains her audience featuring the works of Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and more! This 18 and over show is full of surprises.

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Audition” debuted at the 2017 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival. Jack Garner praised it as an, “amusing opera memoir.” Slominski has been applauded for having a lovely, warm voice and outstanding presentation when performing throughout the United States and Italy.

Slominski holds a Professional Studies Certificate in Opera and a M.M. for Opera Performance from Temple University. She also received her B.M. in Vocal Performance from Peabody Conservatory of Music. She continues her studies in New York City.

The performance will be held at 7 p.m. on September 20 at The Cabaret of Studio B, 28 West Bank Street, Albion. Tickets are $12 and available by phone at 354-2320 or in person at Gotta Dance Studio/The Cabaret at Studio B.

