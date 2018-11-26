“Holly Trolley” rides offer unique holiday fun

Santa’s leaving the reindeer at home and will be arriving by trolley at the New York Museum of Transportation this year. Families can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy free cookies and hot chocolate, and take a two-mile round trip ride on the museum’s authentic vintage trolley car.

Held on Sundays, December 2, 9 and 16, rides operate every half-hour, starting at 11:30 a.m., and are included with admission to the museum ($10 adults, $9 seniors 65+, $8 youths age 3-12). No reservations are required. Last ride departs at 3:30 p.m.

The New York Museum on Transportation,6393 East River Road, West Henrietta, offers the only trolley railroad in New York State, a museum full of trolley cars, a steam locomotive, fire engine, model trains and more. For information, visit www.nymtmuseum.org or call 533-1113.

