Second annual Hike for Hope
ROCovery Fitness is once again making Holiday Wishes come true for youth and families at Villa of Hope by collecting donations of pajama sets (men’s and women’s, all sizes), slippers, socks, hats, scarves, children’s coloring books and crayons.
Last year, 150 pounds of donated items were delivered to the Villa. This year, the group hopes to double that number to spread the Christmas Spirit to even more families in need.
Donations are being accepted at the ROCovery Outreach Center, 1035 Dewey Ave-nue, Rochester, until Saturday, December 1 at 8 a.m. All are welcome to join for the 3.5-mile ho-ho-hike down Dewey Avenue to deliver holiday wishes to Villa of Hope. Santa hats and sleigh bells are optional, but encouraged.
ROCovery Fitness is a supportive community of physically active individuals brought together by sober living. All programs are free and open to anyone with 48 hours of continuous sobriety. For information, visit www.rocoveryfitness.org
Provided information
