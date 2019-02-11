A moonlit evening with the majestic owl

Under a nearly-full moon, guests at Genesee Country Village & Museum will spend the evening of Saturday, February 16 celebrating and learning about the majestic owl. From 5 to 8 p.m., hikes will depart every twenty minutes to explore the nature trails and talk about wildlife activity in the winter.

Back in the Meeting Center, activities for all ages abound, including a reading of the Caldecott-winning book Owl Moon by Jane Yolen and a live-owl presentation by the Honeoye Falls-based group Wild Wings, Inc. Guests can warm up by a crackling campfire while roasting marshmallows and sipping hot chocolate, or head over to Flint Hill Store, where an assortment of owl-related items will be offered at a discount.

Tickets for Owl Moon are now on sale at gcv.org, and reservations are required for this special evening.

