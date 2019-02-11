RMSC names Lisa Ireland as VP, Institutional Advancement

The Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) has selected Lisa E. Ireland as VP, Institutional Advancement. Ireland, who most recently served as Director of Agency Advancement at the Mary Cariola Children’s Center, brings a wealth of experience in fundraising and relationship building to RMSC’s Executive Team. Ireland has held a deep love for the museum since first visiting in her childhood, and is excited to advance the mission of the RMSC through strategic planning, leadership, and the formation and execution of a comprehensive fundraising strategy.

“It is an honor to join this extraordinary organization that has shaped many lives and enhanced our community for more than 100 years,” Ireland said. “I’m looking forward to creating additional connections between RMSC and our community, and to nurturing relationships that will allow this institution to support lifelong science and natural history learning for generations to come.”

Ireland, who holds a B.A. in communications from St. John Fisher College, has been a formative voice in the region’s non-profit community for over 20 years. Her previous roles include Director of Donor Relations & Stewardship, Rochester Institute of Technology; Executive Director, United Way of Orleans County; Executive Director, Genesee-Orleans Ministry of Concern; and Senior Director of Development, Hospice of Orleans.

In addition to her professional experience in non-profit leadership and fundraising, Ireland has served as President of the Brockport Central School District Board of Education, Vice President of the Monroe County School Board Association, Vice President of the Children’s Advocacy Center Foundation Board of Directors, and as a member of the NYS Commissioner of Education Roundtable. Ireland sees her role as VP, Institutional Advancement at RMSC as a continuation of her work advocating for youth and education in the Greater Rochester Area.

“As a parent I’ve long valued and appreciated the RMSC as a resource for my children,” Ireland said. “It is exhilarating to now be able to share the RMSC and its vast educational resources with more families, to help spark children’s imaginations and inspire tomorrow’s innovators.”

Ireland currently resides in Brockport with her husband, Ken, who recently retired after 31 years of service with the NYS Police and their two children; Spencer and Paige. She is also a proud stepmother to Zachary Ireland, Troy Ireland, and Gabrielle Henderson.

Provided information