“Songs of the Empire State” presented in concert

The Brockport Symphony Orchestra and Golden Eagle String Band will celebrate the 250th Birthday of New York Governor DeWitt Clinton with a special concert tour entitled, “Songs of the Empire State.” The performances will take place on: Thursday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Brookdale Brockport Community Room, 90 West Avenue, Brockport; Friday, March 22, 7:30 p.m., at The Clover Center for the Arts, 1101 Clover Street, Rochester; and Sunday, March 24, 3:00 p.m., at the Livingston County Auditorium, 1 Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris. This event will feature Village of Brockport Historian Dr. Bill Andrews, Dr. William Hullfish, and the Smithsonian Gold Medal Artists of the Golden Eagle String Band.

Highlighting works by New York State composers, the program includes the world premiere of Jonathan Allentoff’s “A Tribute to DeWitt Clinton,” Hullfish’s “New York Fiddle Tune Medley” and “New York Folk Song Suite,” “Clinton’s Grand March” by Joseph Willson, and “The New Federal Overture” by James Hewitt.

Admission and parking are free, and donations will be gratefully accepted at the door. There will be a complimentary dessert reception following the performances in Rochester and Mt. Morris.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts.

For information, visit www.brockportsymphony.org.

Provided information and photo