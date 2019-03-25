BUM Players world premiere comedy geared for family fun

The local community-theater troupe, the BUM Players, is currently in production of their annual dessert-theater comedy. As always, this play will be performed in the Brockport United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, with performances being April 5, 6, 12, and 13 at 7 p.m. each night. Donated desserts and beverages will be available during intermission and are included in the cost of the tickets.

The BUM Players are excited about this upcoming show, since it will be a true World Premiere showing of the third full-length comedy script in a row written by a BUM Players member. This one, entitled Finders Keepers, is written by long-time member David Hansen and follows up last year’s highly-successful Witches Ball.

This play revolves around a run-down old lighthouse in Maine which, for decades, has been run by the same family. Due to the fact that the ghost of an old sea captain, played by BUM Players veteran Chuck Edwards, is comically haunting the place and governmental forces are attempting to close it down, the hi-jinx and antics flow. The cast includes three youngsters, including Natalie Mesler (Samantha Baxter) who debuted last spring, and her brother, Shane Mesler (Robbie Baxter), and Helen Schofield (Becky Baxter). Newcomers to the group are Donna Hoy (Ellen Cooper) and Bonnie Milczarski (Jennifer Bridges). Rounding out the cast are BUM Players veterans Steve Richardson (Bill Cooper), Paul Kimball (James Baxter), Turk Thomas (Henry Cooper), Bonnie Beiswenger (Marge Palmer); and Elaine Hansen (Katherine Baxter), returning to the stage after several years. This comedy is a true family-affair with the Meslers acting with grandfather Kimball, and Schofield with her grandparents Elaine and David Hansen.

The play will be directed by playwright David Hansen, with Mack McCarthy in a now-familiar role as Assistant Director. Serving as Co-Technical Directors are Thomas and Richardson. Stage Manager will be Lexie MacLarty. Kathy Klump returns as Dessert Coordinator.

Tickets are available in the Church Office 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, or at the door the nights of the show. Tickets may also be reserved by phoning the Church Office at 585-637-4240 or by calling 585-261-7381. Ticket costs are $9 general admission; $7 seniors (age 65+); and $20 per one-family household.

