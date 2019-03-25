Registration underway for Daniel’s Race 5K

Online registration is now open for the 14th annual Daniel’s Race, a 5K at Churchville-Chili Middle School on Saturday, April 13. The race begins at 9:30 a.m.

Register or donate by visiting www.daniels5k.com. The individual registration fee is $25, and additional group rates are available. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The race is in memory of Daniel Myslivecek, who lost his over two-year battle with Stage IV Metastatic Melanoma. The community united as Daniel ran the first 5K in March 2006 and passed away that June. Daniel’s dream was to serve others and his legacy has raised melanoma awareness.

This year’s proceeds will be donated to a local family with a child fighting a life-threatening illness.

Sponsorship information is also available on the site. Sponsors can see their logo on the race day shirt, flags and/or PowerPoint presentation.

For further information, visit www.daniels5k.com, find them on Facebook or follow @Daniels5K on Twitter.

