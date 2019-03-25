The 2019 Rochester Heart Walk & Run to be held April 6

The 2019 Rochester Heart Walk & Run will be held at Frontier Field on Saturday, April 6, at 9 a.m. It is the American Heart Association’s premier event for raising funds to save lives from Western New York’s number one and number three killers – heart disease and stroke. Funds raised from the Rochester Heart Walk & Run go to research, advocacy, CPR training, and to promote better health. In addition to activities in local schools, worksites, and throughout the community, the American Heart Association funds more than $5,000,000 in active research in Rochester. Gates senior runner and heart condition survivor, Bruce Rychwalski, invites local runners and walkers to join his team, The Lionhearted, for this event. For easy, step by step directions on how to register and join his team, email brucerychwalski@gmail.com. For information about the 2019 Rochester Heart Walk & Run go to www.RochesterHeartWalkRun.org.

Provided photo