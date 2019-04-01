BBCSD staff and Genesee County Sheriff’s Department face off on the basketball court

On Friday, March 22, the staff of Byron-Bergen Central Schools met the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department on the basketball court for their annual fundraiser. While the Sheriff’s Department ultimately scored the most points, the evening’s true goal was to raise money and awareness of programs that support the local community. The Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters organized the game, which raised $2,165.

The proceeds were divided between two causes. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department received $500 to put toward the care and training of their new K-9 officer, Deputy Frankie. Frankie joined the force after the passing of former K-9 officer, Destro.

“Destro was beloved among the Byron-Bergen students and the school community has proactively embraced Deputy Frankie,” said Genesee County Sheriff Deputy Matt Butler. Butler participated in Friday night’s game as part of the Sheriff’s Department team though he is also the Student Resource Office for Byron-Bergen Central Schools.

The remaining $1,665 was donated to Batavia hospice care center, Crossroads House. Crossroads House is a volunteer-run end-of-life care center providing a home-like setting for terminally ill residents of Genesee and Wyoming Counties.

“The Byron Bergen Sports Boosters put together such a great event to benefit both our home and the Genesee County Sheriff’s K-9 unit,” said Crossroads House Executive Director Jeff Allen. “We can carry out our mission because we operate in a generous community that appreciates the value of comfort care. Thank you to everyone who organized, participated, and attended the Faculty/Sheriff’s Basketball Game.”

During the breaks between quarters, the fans enjoyed exhibition games between Gillam Grant Youth Basketball League teams and a half-time three-point shootout and Sheriff’s Department K-9 demonstration.

