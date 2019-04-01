Seymour Library teen groups donate pull-tabs to Lions Club

Pull-tabs may be little, but they do add up. On March 20, Seymour Library’s TLC President Simone Collini and BRATS President Nathan Hanshaw met with Lions Club President Norman Fluet, Jr. to present the pull-tabs that they had collected. The two teen advisory groups at Seymour Library collected 16 pounds and 13.6 ounces in pull-tabs.

The two teen groups had a friendly competition to see who could collect the most tabs. It was a fierce competition that was neck-and-neck at one point, but the BRATS came out of the competition as the victors. The group that collected the most tabs won a pizza party.

The two teen groups collected the tabs to donate to the Lions Club for their Pull-tab Initiative to benefit the Aurora House.

Provided information and photo