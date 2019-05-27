Brockport’s Historic Housewalk set for June 9

Brockport’s second Historic Housewalk is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, from noon to 4 p.m. The tour includes four private homes, the Alumni House on The College at Brockport campus, the Capen Hose Co., the former Porter Hotel, and the High Street cemetery. Visits to the sites may be made in any order.

The project sponsor is the Village of Brockport Historic Preservation Board with the collaboration of the college, Western Monroe Historical Society, Capen Hose Co., and the owners of the homes. A reception will be held in the carriage house at the Morgan-Manning House from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with food and beverages donated by Jimmy Z’s, Stoneyard Brewing Co., and Mahan’s Discount Liquor & Wine.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at: Lift Bridge Book Shop, 45 Main Street; Red Bird Café, 25 Main Street; Morgan-Manning House, 151 Main Street; Village of Brockport office, 127 Main Street; and Dailey Hall on The College at Brockport campus. Tickets are not required for the Morgan-Manning House, the Capen Hose Co. No. 4 Fire Museum, and the High Street Cemetery tours. Two years ago, all tickets were sold before the day of the tour. Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Morgan-Manning House and the Capen Hose Co. for their continuing preservation work.

The tour was organized by a committee, headed by former Preservation Board Chair Kevin McCarthy, with other HPB members Patti Thayer and Michael Chuchla; Gordon Fox, President of the Western Monroe Historical Society; Norman Knapp, Capen Hose Co. Historian; and Jason Dauenhauer, Town/Gown Neighborhood Quality of Life Subcommittee. According to McCarthy, “The purpose of the walk is to encourage historic home preservation in our village by showcasing great examples whose owners have cared for them lovingly.”

HPB Chair Bill Andrews added that, “With this walk, the Village expresses its appreciation to the owners of locally-designated historic landmarks for their cooperation.”

Dauenhauer said, “The College at Brockport is very supportive of this event which helps promote local historic preservation efforts.” The college provided the tickets and posters for the event.

Provided information and photo