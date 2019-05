The Stewart Insurance Agency presents donation to Brockport Food Shelf

Darrell Stewart and Tiffany Dobbelaere, owners of The Stewart Insurance Agency, presented a $1,800 donation to the Brockport Food Shelf. The funds were the proceeds from 2019 Wine Walk, which was held in March. Shown (l-r) are: Judy Wadlock, Darrell Stewart, Tiffany Dobbelaere, Linda Kruchten-Merring and Stacey Costello.

Provided photo