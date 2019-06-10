Don't miss
Spencerport Garden Club plants tree in memory of fellow garden club member
By Admin on June 10, 2019
On Saturday, June 1, the Spencerport Garden Club planted a Weeping Redbud Tree in memory of fellow garden club member Eleanor Humphrey. The tree was planted in front of the children’s garden outside the library wing of the Ogden Community Center which was sponsored by Westside News Inc. in honor of Paul and Eleanor Humphrey in 2001. In attendance was Ogden’s Town Supervisor Gay Lenhard, Joel and Deborah Humphrey along with a few of the Spencerport Garden Club members.
Photo by Karen Fien