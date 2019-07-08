Save Thursday nights for Summer Serenades on the Erie Canal

Every Thursday evening from July 11 through August 22, enjoy the Summer Serenades music series at the Village of Brockport’s Welcome Center on the Erie Canal just east of Main Street. July performances start at 7 p.m., and August performances begin at 6:30 p.m.

The 2019 series kicks off with Fat City on July 11. Fat City is a high-energy six-piece band who says they are “on a mission to groove and make you move.”

Summer Serenades is a program organized by the Greater Brockport Development Corporation (GBDC) that helps to showcase Brockport as a special place to live, work and shop. Attendees are encouraged to come early, meet friends, have fun, stay late, and use the new PERK card for local discounts.

Performances are free, family friendly, and open to the public. In the event of rain or extreme heat, performances will take place inside at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 14 State Street, Brockport.

This series is made possible solely through the generous support of many local businesses and community members, along with many hours of volunteer time. Anyone who would like to volunteer should contact to Gary Skoog.

The GBDC is excited to announce this summer’s lineup of musicians, many with local connections.

•July 11 – Fat City – Rock ‘n roll, rhythm and blues and solid vocals

•July 18 – Brockport Big Band – Swing, jazz, and the great American songbook

•July 25 – The Geezers – American roots music and old time familiar tunes

•August 1 – 8 Days a Week – Beatles revival group

•August 8 – Higher Ground – Jazz group will be making their Brockport debut

•August 15 – Feedback – Classic rock, Motown, blues and country with vocals by Vernette Hill

•August 22 – Chris Wilson – International songwriter, vocalist, guitar and ukulele artist.

Provided information