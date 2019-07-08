The American Civil War battles across GCV&M this July

Songs and stories have told the tales of our nation’s bloodiest and most contentious time – The Civil War. On July 20 and 21, troops will take over Genesee Country Village & Museum’s Historic Village and bring this era to life through battle re-enactments as well as demonstrations and recreations of life in the 1860s.

Twice daily, Union and Confederate forces will clash on the Museum grounds, bringing to life the Battle of Rutherford’s Farm, which was a small engagement between Confederate forces under Maj. General Stephen Ramseur and Union forces under Brig. General William Averell on July 20, 1864, in Frederick County, Virginia. Visitors can watch the battle, tour the military camps, and get a feel for the life of a soldier in the 19th century. Suttler booths will also be set up along the Great Meadow, offering visitors the opportunity to take reproduction goods home with them.

For a greater perspective on this pivotal time in our history, various talks will be given throughout the weekend by local and national historians and re-enactors, on topics including Canada’s involvement in the war, refugee and freed people’s communities of the time, and Abraham Lincoln’s take on the Constitution. Local historian David Shakes will also bring his popular and rousing portrayal of Frederick Douglass back to the Museum for speeches each day in the Village Square.

Various activities occurring throughout the weekend include a look at period medicine, a fashion show, and a new opportunity for those looking to enhance their photography skills. Professional photographer Larry Tetamore will offer a class each day on capturing action photos, including an exclusive opportunity to get up-close with the battle, for an unforgettable memory. Classes are by reservation only, and space is limited.

Genesee Country Village & Museum will be opening a half-hour early for this event. Hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Special event pricing is $22 adults, $19 seniors and college students, $14 youth, and free for children three and under. There will be free admission for all GCV&M members.

Provided information