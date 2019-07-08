Tips for adding more fruits and vegetables to the family diet

July is here, and that means lots of fresh produce is available at the grocery store, local farm markets, and curbside stand. Plus, if you have your own garden, it’s the perfect time to harvest a variety of fruits and vegetables. Kids learn from watching you, so involve them in the planting, watering, and harvesting process. SNAP can also be used to purchase food seeds.

Fruits and vegetables provide nutrients vital for health. People who eat more fruits and vegetables as part of an overall healthy diet are likely to have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases, including heart disease, heart attack, stroke, and certain cancers. More than 75 percent of Americans don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables, so it’s important to talk about ways to “grab the good stuff.”

Adding more vegetables and fruit to your day is easier than you think. Check out some of these fun and simple ways to include more fruits and vegetables into your family’s day:

•Be a good role model. Set a good example for children by eating fruit and vegetables every day with meals and or snacks.

•Cook together. Teach your child to tear lettuce or add veggie toppings to pizza. Not sure how to prepare it? Farmers know delicious ways to use their products and are a great resource for food prep tips and recipes. Or you can search for healthy and affordable recipes on our website: grabthegoodstuff.org

•Share the adventure. Try new vegetables and fruits together. Let your kids pick fruit and veggies at the grocery store, farm stand, and farmers’ market and make a delicious dish together. Go with friends or family to a “pick-your-own” farm or orchard. Get active while learning where your food comes from.

•Grow your own food. Get the kids involved with gardening. Start small with a window herb box or plant fruits and vegetables in a container or the yard.

Check out the school and community garden and farmers’ market and curbside market locators at fingerlakeseatsmartnewyork.org. Visit grabthegoodstuff.org to find new ways to prepare a fruit or vegetable you enjoy, and share your enthusiasm with everyone at the table.

Provided information