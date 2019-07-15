An Old Fashioned Fourth of July at the Morgan-Manning House

The Brockport Community Band returns

It was a bright sunny day for the annual Fourth of July at the Morgan-Manning House. The day began at 10 a.m. with the Children’s Parade, which had about 600 people, adults and children, all decked out in patriotic colors (see photos).

Music began with the Brockport Community Choir, directed by Liz Banner. The MC was Dan Hawkin, wearing a patriotic hat and providing humorous commentary.

The event featured the Brockport Community Band, which had not played there for several years. Members mastered their music with only about six hours of rehearsals on July 1, 2 and 3. There were 80 community musicians, according to Shawn Halquist, Brockport High School Band Director. The youngest just completed fifth grade and the oldest was 70. Several were BHS Band alumni, and music teachers from Brockport Central School and other school districts, plus retired teachers.

The air was filled with the booming sounds of brass and gentle sounds of woodwinds, with a toe-tapping drum beat from snare drums. With a very professional sound, they played a wide variety of patriotic music.

“We always have a large turnout of volunteers that make this event possible,” said Gordy Fox, President of the Western Monroe Historical Society, which sponsored the event. “Without all this help every year this event could not be held.”

“It is always a great event,” said Halquist who has faithfully led the July 4 band for about a decade. “Brockport is a special place.”

Photos by Dianne Hickerson