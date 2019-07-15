Nominations sought for Rochester Chamber ATHENA Awards

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate have issued a call for nominations for the 2020 ATHENA International Awards. Rochester Chamber and the Women’s Council plan to present the awards, which recognize and empower women in business, at the 34th annual ATHENA Awards Dinner January 23, 2020.

The ATHENA International Award is given annually to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service, and the professional advancement of women.

The ATHENA Young Professional Award recognizes emerging female leaders in the 30 to 45 year old range who demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession and serve as a role model for young women both personally and professionally.

The ATHENA Organizational Award goes to a woman-owned or woman-led business or organization that creates a culture encouraging women employees to achieve their full leadership potential and supports leadership development opportunities for women and girls in the community.

To nominate a distinguished woman business leader for the ATHENA International Award, an outstanding emerging professional woman for the ATHENA Young Professional Award, or a woman-owned or woman-led organization for the ATHENA Organizational Award, visit http://bit.ly/ATHENAnoms. Only online submissions will be accepted. The nomination deadline is September 27.

For additional information, contact Cassidy.Franklin@GreaterRochesterChamber.com or 256-4665.

