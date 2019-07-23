Meet local K-9s at CountryMax event

The Spencerport CountryMax store, located at 4658 West Ridge Road, will host a Meet Local K-9s event with local law enforcement officers on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to noon, in celebration of CountryMax’s 35thanniversary.

Community members are encouraged to come meet area K-9 handlers and learn more about the important work that these K-9s do to contribute to the wellbeing of our communities. Brockport Officer Josh Sime with K-9 Brock, MCSO Deputy Ryan Fisher with K-9 Lola, and MCSO Deputy Eric Williams with K-9 Rocky are planning to attend. Plus, visit with Sandy Waters from 98.9 The BUZZ.

CountryMax Stores is proud to partner with Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and support the K-9 Initiative. Thanks to generous patrons contributing to donation jars located in stores, CountryMax has been able to provide thousands of dollars in donations.

CountryMax, a local, family-owned retailer, carries a large selection of healthy pet foods and pet supplies, barn and stable feed and supplies, small animals, home, lawn and garden, and wild bird supplies.

