Fall down the rabbit hole at GCV&M

Genesee Country Village & Museum’s newest event, A Novel Weekend: Lewis Carroll, is the first in a series that will highlight 19th-century authors. Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4, GCV&M goes to Wonderland to celebrate renowned author Lewis Carroll. It will be a madcap weekend of fun and fantasy, including a tea party with the Mad Hatter, games of the Queen’s croquet, a theatrical reading of The Walrus and the Carpenter, games, crafts, and much more. Fans of Alice in Wonderland can get in on the action when they wear their best Wonderland-themed outfit to enter the costume contest and get a free hot dog or hamburger from the Depot Restaurant. This literary-themed weekend is sure to be a hit with families familiar with the classic stories of Alice’s adventures.

Guests can become a part of the action as well, joining Alice and friends by reserving a spot at the Mad Hatter’s tea party, plus they can learn calligraphy with Rochester calligraphy artist Elaina DeBoard of Flower City Letters. The calligraphy class will be held both days from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., consisting of a small group of approximately 13 people, with specialized attention from the instructor. Reservations for the calligraphy class will include admission for A Novel Weekend: Lewis Carroll and a set of calligraphy supplies to take home. The tea party will take place both days, and reservations for the tea party will include access to the event, a meeting with Wonderland characters, and treats such as cheese straws, fairy fancies, Cheshire hand pies, and Banbury cakes. Seating for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is very limited, with best availability on Sunday. Details and reservations for either experience can be found on the museum’s website, GCV.org.

Genesee Country Village & Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Pre-sale tickets are discounted $2 each when purchased through the museum website for a reduced cost of $20 adults, $17 seniors, $17 college students, $12 youth, free for children 3 and under. GCV&M members receive free admission. This event is sponsored by ESL Charitable Foundation and Rochester Kids Out and About.

