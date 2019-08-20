RMSC Strasenburgh Planetarium to host video game championship

The Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) Strasenburgh Planetarium will host the Super City Rochestervideo game demo and championship on Super City Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature video game demos by Rochester Game Developers Group and tournaments run by A Gamers Nostalgia. The day’s highlight will be the tournament finals played on the four-story dome at RMSC’s Strasenburgh Planetarium.

Super City Rochester is a multi-venue, all-ages, pop-culture extravaganza founded by Jason Hilton of POP ROC cereal bar and comic shop. The event features local and national guest artists, cosplay and costume contests, a world record attempt, the video game demo and tournament, cartoon and movie showings, pro wrestling, comedy, inflatables, live music, vendors, and food trucks.

For additional information about the Super City video game demo and championship, contact Mare Millow, RMSC Marketing Communications Manager, at 697-1944 or mmillow@rmsc.org.

Provided information