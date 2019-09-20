Edelman-Gardner Cancer Research Foundation grateful for support of Hilton Fire Department

2019 has certainly been a bumpy one. At least that is what The Sally Edelman and Harry Gardner Cancer Research Foundation is calling it. In April of this year, our Founder and President, George Edelman, passed away. In that same month, the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester awarded the 2019 Inspiration Award at their annual Discovery Ball to the Edelman-Gardner Cancer Research Foundation. In the last 15 years we have given the Wilmot Cancer Institute $750,000 toward research projects. Over the past 40 years, we have given well over $1,000,0000 to fund research projects, purchased equipment, and funded grant for a research scientist from England. We have just committed to an additional $250,000 payable at $50,000 per year for five years. The foundation is highly regarded by the management team at Wilmot and is a strong believer that you, the community, have made a difference.

The Edelman-Gardner Cancer Research Foundation is alive and well. Our motto is “It Started with One.” We hold fund raisers during the year and are always looking for opportunities to give even more. We recently held our annual Ladies Golf Tournament which raised over $6,000. There are many businesses and supporters that have helped us through the years and we are eternally grateful. Together, we are making a difference.

We recently honored a very special group, the Hilton Fire Department, with a Recognition and Appreciation Certificate for their many years of support. There aren’t door to door fund raising campaigns as there were “back in the day.” The Fire Department depends on donations and the Hilton Carnival to raise money. For many years, they have put a Tip Jar in the beer tent for the Elderman-Gardner Cancer Research Foundation. During a time when they are raising money for the organization, they also support us. This speaks volumes about the Hilton community.

We were honored to be with them at their September meeting to present this Recognition Plaque. We pledged our allegiance, not only to our flag, but to our commitment to The Wilmot Cancer Institute in the name of those who have passed and to support new research projects for those fighting today. Most importantly, to thank them for what they have done to support the foundation and what they continue to do to support the community. When you see a member of the Hilton Fire Department, take a minute and say “Thanks” to the men and women who are always there for all of us.

Despite the passing of George Edelman, the Board plans on working hard to continue the fight to find a cure for cancer. All donations go strictly for research. Please visit www.edelmancrf.com and sign our Guest Book for updates or suggestions.

Provided Information